General Category people deprived of legitimate rights: GCPF

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: General Category People’s Forum Jammu & Kashmir (GCPF-JK) alleged that general category people have been deprived of their legitimate rights of equality, justice and equal participation in jobs and admissions through caste-discrimination in name of social justice.

In a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Raj Kumar Banathia, Chairman of the Forum, Yash Paul Sanson, President of the Forum hailed the verdict of Supreme Court of India, upholding the decision of Uttrakhand Government for not granting reservation in promotions, terming it as illegal. He demanded for setting up of a Reservation Review Commission to make system of reservation, useful and beneficial for ‘poor caste’ besides ending integrity, injustice and marginalisation of large population.

Som Nath Sharma, General Secretary appealed to all Indians, regardless of any caste, class or religion to raise their voice against divisive policies and discrimination being practised by political parties for vested political interests and gains. He demanded implementation of all verdicts of Supreme Court of India, delivered on reservation to establish supremacy of judiciary and ‘Rule of Law’ in the country. The Forum pleaded for continuation of UT status of Jammu & Kashmir at least for next ten years, for welfare of people and restoration of peace and harmony. Govt should also take steps to end VIP culture, corruption, political blackmailing and nepotism besides holding probe in politicians’ unknown sources of wealth, Sharma added.

V K Sharma, Dr Bansi Lal, Bhushan Pargal, Deepak Khajuria, Gopal Dass Verma, Jagdish Dogra, Ravi Sharma and Surinder Kumar also expressed their views on the occasion.