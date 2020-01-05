Gen Baaz Club continues winning spree in U-16 Cricket

SPORTS REPORTER

SAMBA: General Baaz Singh Cricket Club (GBSCC) Badhori registered second consecutive win in the under-16 week-end cricket tournament outplaying Samba XI by nine wickets at Sports Stadium, Badhori here on Sunday.

In this match, part of the tournament spreading message of ‘Say no to drugs and join hands in nation building’, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the J&K Cricket Association (JKCA), Ashiq Bukhari was the Chief Guest while selector, Shahid Parvez and international cricketer, Surinder Singh Bagal were Guests of Honour.

Earlier, Samba XI won the toss and batting first made 160 runs with Pankaj (61) being highest scorer and Arun contributing 20 runs to the total. From GBSCC, August Laith Sharma and Rahul Bagal took two wickets each.

In reply, Samba XI chased the total making 162 runs for one wicket. Shaurya Sharma played a brilliant knock of 60 runs while Rajveer and Dhruv also displayed their batting talent by contributing 24 runs each leading to a convincing win .From Samba XI, Vasu took the only wicket. Shaurya Sharma was adjudged man of match.

Addressing the gathering, Bukhari applauded the organisers for their efforts to promote cricket at the grass-root level. Also present were Naib Sarpanch, Gautam Jamwal, Advocate Ranjit Jamwal, Master Jagdeep Jamwal, Rishi Singh, Vishwaanand and Rakesh Gupta.