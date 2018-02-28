Gen Anbu visits LoC, reviews security situation

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Amid heightened tension along the Line of Control (LoC), Northern Army commander Lt Gen D Anbu on Tuesday visited Kashmir and reviewed the security situation in the Valley, a defence spokesman said.

He visited forward areas in Kupwara and Baramulla districts and was briefed by the commanders on ground regarding the operational preparedness, the spokesman said.

“The northern Army commander visited the valley to review the prevailing security situation amidst heightened tensions along the Line of Control, the spokesman said here.

Lt Gen D Anbu was accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen A K Bhatt. “The Army commander was appreciative of the measures and standard operating procedures instituted by the units and formations to fight against the infiltration bids and ceasefire violations,” the spokesman added.

Commending the troops for their dedication to duty and high standards of professionalism, Lt Gen D Anbu asked them to continue strict vigil to thwart any nefarious designs of inimical elements and also to provide all necessary relief and assistance to the locals affected by the recent ceasefire violations, the spokesman said.