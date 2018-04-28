Gen Anbu reviews security situation in Kashmir

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen D Anbu on Friday reviewed the security situation in the Kashmir valley.

“Accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen A K Bhatt, he visited formation headquarters of the force and was briefed about the operational preparedness,” the Army said.

He appreciated the measures and standard operating procedures instituted by the units to meet the challenges posed by the inimical elements, the Army said in a statement released here.

Commending the performance of the troops in the recent successful operations, Lt Gen Anbu stressed the need to maintain extra vigil to defeat the evil designs of hostile forces.

Assuring full support to further strengthen the security posture, he lauded the synergy amongst all the security forces.