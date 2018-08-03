‘Gear-up for Local Bodies elections’

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Newly appointed District Congress Committee Jammu Urban President, Vikram Malhotra was accorded rousing welcome here on Friday by the large number of DCC and Block Congress workers here at PCC Headquarters on Friday.

Senior leaders of JKPCC attended the function and garlanded the new District President. A large number of workers took out a rally from Raghunath Bazaar to Shaheedi Chowk and took Malhotra in a procession amidst raising of slogans in favour of Congress Party.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included Raman Bhalla, Ex-Minister and Vice President PCC, Gurmukh Singh (Ex-Minister), Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma (Ex-MLC), Vice-President Kanta Bhan, General Secretaries PCC Th Manmohan Singh and Namrata Sharma, Th Shivdev Singh (Ex-MLA), Vice Chairman Minority Department PCC Gurdarshan Singh, Shri Shiv Kumar Sharma-President INTUC, H.S Mehta, Thomas Khoker, Neeraj Gupta, Suresh Dogra, Suresh Sharma, B.B Gupta, Madan Lal Malger, Rachpal Singh, Mian Nazir Ahmed, B.S Mastana, Naresh Maini, Dr. R.K Khajuria, Gourav Chopra, Jyoti Vaid, Chanchal Popli, Parshotam Mehra, Camres David, Sameer Chowhan, Puneet Arora, Padmani Langeh, Prabha Salathia, Raj Bakshi, R.P Mangotra, Raj Kumar Sodhi, Viney Sharma, Ajit Jamwal, Vaibhav Matoo, Anil Kohli, Nageshwar, Janmeet Bali, Pardeep Bhagat, Chanchal Dogra, Vijay Chib, Block Presidents J.L Koul, Vijay Sharma, Surinder Dutt, Meenakshi Arora, Deepak Mehra, Manmohan Sharma, Parveen Singh, Jatinder Chib, Balbir Singh, Sanjay Malhotra, Sandeep Gandotra, Shafqat Khokar, Michel Wazir, Naser Masih, Vicky Chowdhary, Jugal, Rubina Akhter, Madhu, Ch. Maqbool, Raj Kumar Mehra, Amit, Bimla, Suman, Nimi Choudhary Rani Devi, Meena Kumari and Labbo Rani.

Addressing the gathering, Malhotra thanked the Party High Command for giving him a chance to serve the people and Congress Party with more devotion and dedication. He said that his loyality and services towards the party have been recognised in the party and expressed his gratitude to the Central and State leadership of the Congress Party.

Speaking on the occasion Former Minister & Vice-President JKPCC, Raman Bhalla urged party workers to gear up for the ensuing elections to the Panchayat and Local Bodies and strengthen the party at the grass root level.

Welcoming the decision of the Party High Command, Chief Spokesperson JKPCC, Ravinder Sharma asked the functionaries of DCC to co-operate with new DCC President and strengthen the Congress Party in order to defeat the communal and divisive forces in the ensuing Urban Local Bodies elections as well as the Parliament elections next year.