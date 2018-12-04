Gear-up for forthcoming elections in J&K: National Secretary IYC

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Pradesh Youth Congress (JKPYC) organised a state executive meeting here on Monday to review the organizational affairs and discuss the political scenario of the State.

The meeting was chaired by National Secretary IYC and Incharge J&K, Shish Pal and was presided over by State President PYC, Uday Singh Chib.

Shish Pal reviewed the working of office bearers and district presidents and also discussed the forthcoming Parliamentary and Assembly elections emphasizing the cadres to invigorate the party further to face the challenges. He exhorted upon the youth wing activists to gear up for the Parliamentary and Assembly Elections.

Describing the Congress Party as a unifying force in the country and State, Shish Pal said that it is the Congress Party alone which can counter the politics of exploitation by BJP, hell bent upon to divide people on communal lines for electoral gains.

State President PYC, Uday Chib also reviewed the organizational affairs and raised serious concern over the current political uncertainty in the State. He also expressed serious concern over the anti-youth policy adopted by the previous regime. He said the despite promising of two crore jobs for youth, the central government has been failed to create employment opportunities for the unemployed youth across the country.

The meeting devised a strategy with regard to forthcoming Parliamentary & Assembly elections, urging upon the youth workers to gear up for the challenges, as that, it is the Congress Party alone which can counter the divisive and politics of exploitation on the part of BJP. Chib laid stress upon the youth wing activists to gear up for the elections to ensure that BJP is countered. He described the Congress Party as the only unifying force in the country and State, which has the capability of defeating communal and fascist forces in the country.

J&K PYC Vice Presidents, General Secretaries, Secretaries and District Presidents were also present in the meeting.