‘Gear up for Council, Panchayat polls’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A delegation of National Conference Unit Kargil led by District President Haji Mohammad Hanifa Jan comprising senior party leader and former MP Haji Hassan Khan, Vice President Zanskar Zone and Councillor Karsha Tsering Angdus, Councillor Er. Punchok Tashi and others met Working President NC and former Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah here on Tuesday. Provisional President Kashmir and former Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani was also present.

The delegation apprised Omar Abdullah about functioning and activities of party in Kargil and prevailing political scenario.

Omar Abdullah asked party leaders and functionaries of Kargil cadre to get ready for the upcoming Panchayat and Hill Council elections. He also asked the party leaders to start membership drive in Kargil district. He further asked party leaders to reach out to masses at the grass root level so as to strengthen the party. He also assured the delegation that uncertainty in developmental projects and other important issues will be take up with concerned authorities and in the ongoing Assembly session.