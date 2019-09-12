Gear-up for BDC elections: Jugal

STATE TIMES NEWS

AKHNOOR: Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament Lok Sabha Jammu Poonch along with Ex Minister Sham Lal, Ex MLA Akhnoor Rajeev Sharma, Ex MLA Chamb Constituency Krishan Lal and senior leaders BJP chaired party worker meet at Akhnoor.

Jugal shared his experiences and thoughts among the party workers to uplift the party and advised the workers to work with great enthusiasm to get better results in Block Development Council Elections. He also framed the strategy to fight upcoming BDC elections and said workers to outreach party programmes among the masses to spread the ideology of the party.

MP that the collective work by all the party workers would lead to the great results and will give thumping victory of Bharatiya Janata Party Candidates in Block Development Council elections.

Manmohan Singh District President BJP Akhnoor, State Media Secretary Suraj Singh, State SC Morcha Jagdish Bhagat, State Secretary Suresh Sharma,Prabhari Arvind Gupta, Seh Prabhari Prem Gupta, Mandal Presidents Soba Ram, Ramesh Khajuria, Vikram Singh, Ghasita Singh, Jagan Nath, BD Sharma, Ram Lal, Senior BJP Leaders Pawan Gupta, Rattan Singh, Vijay Sharma, Sukhdev Singh, Manga Ram, Govind Ram, Darshan Singh, Ramesh Sharma, Rakesh, Ravi Singh and others present at the occasion.