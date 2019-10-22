GDC Udhampur students visit fruit plant nursery

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Students of Department of Environmental Sciences of GDC Udhampur visited fruit plant nursery at Balnagar, Jib Thathi, Udhampur. Students of the college of Sem-III (Solid Waste Management) along with Prof. Poonam Kundan and Sonia Sharma visited the Fruit Plant Nursery to know about the process of Vermicomposting. The visit was coordinated by Brij Vallabh Gupta, Chief Horticulture Officer, Udhampur.

Detailed process of Vermicomposting was demonstrated by Rajesh Gupta, Horticulture Development officer Udhampur. The students attained the familiarity regarding vermicomposting which imbibes practical knowledge and adherence of the same. Moreover the students were very enthusiastic and voracious during the event which uplifted them into wider aspects of skill attainments, learning, and recreations. The event encouraged the students with more subject viability and its magnificence in the day-to-day life. The wider tenderness of the fruit plant horticulture (vermicomposting) is presently required to be fostered among the students by conducting such type of event. The cognition regarding the budding, grafting, layering procedures were also imparted to the students by Vijay Kumar, Department of Horticulture. The vote of thanks were given by Prof. Poonam Kundan, HOD, Envoronmental Sciences, Govt. Degree College Udhampur.