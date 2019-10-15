GDC Udhampur organises awareness programme on sanitation, female health

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Govt. Degree College Udhampur in collaboration with Mahila Jagriti Abhiyan Sanstha, Gujarat organised an awareness lecture-cum- demonstration on sanitation and female health hygiene in the college premises. The Chief Guest on the occasion was Dr. Bhavnaish Chand ,Incharge Principal Govt. Degree College Udhampur. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest congratulated the organizers for initiating such an awareness programme for the female staff and students of the college in relation to female health. Prior to this, the programme started with formal welcome address by Shonima Malhotra, HOD Department of Sociology, followed by technical session conducted by Rupali ,member Mahila Jagriti Abhiyan Sanstha, Gujarat. She threw light on Feminine hygiene, different products related to female hygiene(sanitary napkins etc) , their merits and demerits. She also advised the students to maintain their hygiene by adopting healthy cleaning habits.

Other members of the Sanstha present on the occasion were Davinder Sharma from Kathua;Darshna Devi and Vidhya Devi from Udhampur. The entire programme was co-ordinated by Tania Akhtar, Asst.Professor of English, Govt. Degree College Udhampur. The programme came to an end by the vote of thanks delivered by Pallvi Bhagat, Asst Professor BBA Govt. Degree College Udhampur.