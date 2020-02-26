GDC Udhampur holds seminar on Investar Education

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: A seminar on Investar Education was held in Govt. Degree College Udhampur. The purpose of the session was to educate the students and faculty regarding right Investment in share or stock market. Personnel from SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) and BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) took the Seminar and imparted practical knowledge regarding the share market investments and the mechanism through which we can invest in share market.

The welcome address to the personnel was given by Dr. Nutan Kumar Resutra, adorable Principal of the College encompassed with Senior faculty members of the College. Varun Gupta and Wasim Ahmed impressed upon the BSS Investments and various SIP plans wherein right investment could be done and would be fruitful to the near future of individuals.

The session was very interactive as students of B.Com, BBA and other inquisted numerous queries which were very well answered by the team. Further the students were also provided refreshment for attending the session. The various staff members present in the session were Dr. Vipul Chalotra (HoD Commerce), Pardeep Kumar, Dr. Jyoti Sharma, Anchal Soi, Yogesh Sharma and Prof. Kaku Ram. Vote of thanks was given by Dr. Vipul Chalotra.