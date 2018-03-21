GDC Udhampur holds seminar on banking ombudsman scheme

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Career Counselling Cell of Government Degree College Udhampur in collaboration with the office of Banking Ombudsman, Reserve Bank of India, J&K organised one day awareness seminar on the theme ‘Banking Ombudsman Scheme’ for the services of banking customers here in the College Conference Hall on Tuesday.

Around 200 students participated in the seminar. P Shimrah, Banking Ombudsman for J&K, H.S. Verma, Secretary to Banking Ombudsman, J&K and Arun Khajuria, Counselor Digital Financial Literacy Udhampur Centre were the resource persons. Shimrah delivered informed about the service deficiencies in the Banking Sector and creation of Banking Ombudsman for the redressal of customer complaints. He deliberated upon importance of financial freedom, planning and budgeting for financial security and also gave tips for saving. H.S. Verma emphasized on the precisions need to be taken while going in for digital transaction and ATMs’ use. He stressed on non discloser of OTPs and ATM passwords in any situation. He also exhorted upon the need to replace the existing magnetic strip based debit card with EVM chip based cards as these are more secure for digital transactions.

Arun Khajuria from Digital Financial Literacy Centre Udhampur was the third resource person of the seminar who delivered an exhaustive talk on career in Banking services and various schemes with the banks for the up-liftment of the rural folk and unemployed youth.

Earlier, the programme began with the lighting of lamp and welcome address by the Principal Prof (Dr). S.K. Magotra. He highlighted the importance of such awareness programmes for the public. He said that students can be the best messenger for spreading awareness among the masses on such important issues. Prof. Suresh Kumar Dogra, Convener Career Counseling Cell of the College coordinated the programme and Dr. Udhey Bhanu, HoD Mathematics and Staff Secretary presented the vote of thanks.

Prominent among those present on the occasion include Prof. Romesh Kumar Atri, HoD Botany Prof. Kamal Kishore, Prof. Jawaid Sarver, Prof. Sanjay Kumar, Dr. Vipul Chalotra, Prof. Ajay Kumar and various officials from State Bank of India and ICIC Bank Udhampur.