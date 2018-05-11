GDC Thathri observes National Technology Day

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: GDC Thathri organiaed a symposium to observe National Technology Day under the supervision of Prof. Shamboo Nath, In-charge Principal GDC, Thathri. Prof. Muzaffar was the coordinator of the function.

The function started with the welcome and keynote address by Dr. Arun Kumar, HoD Sociology who highlighted the importance of technology. A total of 15 participants of BA Semester I participated in the symposium. The judges of the event were Prof. Surinder Kumar and Prof. Majid Gani Zargar.

The first prize was won by Shahid Salem, second prize by Bilal Ahmed and third by Razia Mir. The consolation prize for the event was bagged by Sharma. In charge Principal of the College Prof. Shamboo Nath Manhas inspired students regarding use, misuse and abuse of technology. Vote of thanks was presented by Prof. Arshad Ayoub and proceedings of the programme were conducted by Shweta Devi and Mohd. Yaseen, students of BA Semester I.