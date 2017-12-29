GDC Sopore to meet SPMR College of Commerce in final ‘Khelo Sehat Ke Liye’ Football Tourney

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Government Degree College Sopore shall meet SPMR College of Commerce, Jammu in the final of State level Football Tournament under the slogan ‘Khelo Sehat Ke Liye’, at GGM Science College Ground, here tomorrow at 2:00 PM.

The tournament is being organised by the Department of Health and Medical Education in association with the J and K Sports Council and J and K Football Association.

During this tournament, as many as 43 matches have been played in almost all districts of the State wherein degree colleges of these districts have participated and showed great enthusiasm.

In Valley the sports lover turned in a large number to witness the matches, as football is the most popular game in Kashmir.