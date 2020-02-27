GDC Samba to face MAM College in cricket final today

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Government Degree College (GDC) Samba shall be playing against Government MAM College in the final of the ongoing inter-college Sports Festival of Zone-A at GGM Science College Hostel ground, here tomorrow.

In the second semifinal, played on Wednesday, GDC Samba outplayed hosts GGM Science College by five wickets.

Batting first, after winning the toss, Science College made 115 runs for nine wickets in allotted 20 overs, which, in reply, GDC Samba chased losing five wickets.

Meanwhile, the women’s Tug of War event started today at GGM Science College football ground, here. In both men and women sections, the teams have qualified for the semifinals stages of the competition.

While in women section, GDC Ramgarh, GDC Vijaypur, GDC Jindrah, GDC Khour, SPMR College of Commerce, GCW Gandhi Nagar, GCW Parade and GGM Science College emerged winners, the GDC R.S. Pura, GDC Khour, SPMR College of Commerce, GDC Paloura, GDC Kunjwani, GDC Marh and GGM Science College reached quarters of men.