GDC Samba organises prize distribution function

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: NSS unit of GDC Samba organised prize distribution function for the activities held during year 2017-18.

Principal of College, Dr G.S Rakwal was the Chief Guest during the occasion which started with lighting of traditional lamp to pay tributes to Mother Saraswati.

Two volunteers namely Monika Choudhary and Nancy Bharti read annual report of the activities carried out by NSS during year 2017-18 and thereafter prizes were distributed among NSS volunteers who stood first, second and third in various activities or having outstanding achievement held during the session.

Chief guest Dr. G S Rakwal and Dr. Ashok Bhagat senior faculty member of the college expressed their views about moral which student should follow to make a healthy society. Dr. G S Rakwal congratulated NSS volunteers for their achievements in various NSS activities durin the session and urged them to participate in many more such activities.

The whole programme was coordinated by Dr. Rawan Kumar, NSS PO of the college. Those present during the occasion were Convenor NSS Advisory committee Dr. Dalbir Singh, Dr. M S Pathania, Dr. Ranvijay, Dr. Pawan Gupta, Dr. Sandhya Rani, Prof. Shivali Gupta, Prof. Purvaiya Hans, Prof. Asha Devi, Prof. Renu Rajput & Prof. Surbhi Gupta.