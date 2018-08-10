GDC Samba organises massive cleanliness drive

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: NSS unit of GDC Samba, visited the nearby areas of village Kalibari where they organised cleanliness drive in Devsthal, Panchayat Ghar and Govt. Primary School Kalibari. The NSS Programme Officer Prof Shivali Rattan divided the NSS volunteers into several groups. Each group members were allocated with a particular area of cleaning. The respective groups under the supervision of the group leaders visited the allotted spot and initiated a cleanliness drive.

They also interacted with locals of that spot/area. One group visited the Devsthan site and cleaned each nook and corner of the temple. After work they worshipped the Goddess for seeking blessings for the completion of mega cleanliness drive. Other group visited Panchayat Ghar site. The volunteers started cleanliness drive in and around the Panchayat Ghar. They also involved the local people in the drive. The last group visited Govt. Police Station Kalibari. All the three cleanliness drives were organised under the supervision of NSS PO Prof. Shivali Rattan, Dr Ram Singh Sambyal, NSS Advisor and Dr. Narsing Dass.