GDC Samba imparts awareness on intoxicants

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Govt. Degree College Samba organised a programme on the topic ‘Awareness on Intoxicants’, for the fresher students of the college. College Principal, Dr. G.S. Rakal was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Dr. Suman Gupta, District Health Officer Samba and Pankaj Malhotra, Drug Inspector Samba were the Resource Persons on the occasion Dr. Rawan Kumar member IQAC of the college welcomed the guests and briefed about the proceedings of the function. Speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Malhotra, briefed the students about the various forms of intoxicants and ill effects of taking drugs, alcohol and other narcotics. He emphasised upon the social and financial implications of drug-addiction upon the society Dr. Suman Gupta, District Health Officer Samba focused upon the medical aspects of various intoxicants. She expressed in detail the problems of taking intoxicants that ruin the society at the grass root level. Prof. Kamaljeet, Asstt. Prof. of the College also expressed his views on the occasion in the form of poetry and guided the young students about the adverse outcomes of drug abuse and drug addiction. College student Neelam lyrically expressed her views on the said topic.

College Principal Dr. G.S Rakwal admired the views of the resource persons and guided the students to adopt hardwork and not to follow the blind way of intoxicants. On this occasion he also welcomed the fresher students and addressed them about rules and regulations of the college.

The proceedings of the programme were executed by Nancy Bharti. The programme was attended by College IQAC and senior faculty members including Dr. Dalbir Singh, Dr. M.S Pathania (Convenor IQAC), Prof. Pawan Gupta, Prof. Renu Angurana, Prof. Rajesh Gupta, Dr. Ram Singh, Dr. Manjulla Gupta, Prof. Ahsan wani and Prof. Karan Maini.