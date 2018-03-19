GDC Samba, ICFAI hold seminar on student development

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Government Degree College (GDC) Samba organised a seminar on Student Development Programme in collaboration with ICFAI Business School Jammu on Monday.

The programme was conducted by Career Counseling Cell of the College. Dr. G.S Rakwal Principal of the College was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Dr. M.S. Pathania, Convenor Counseling Cell of the College welcomed the guests and highlighted the aims and objectives of the programme. He described this seminar as an opportunity to listen to the word of wisdoms of highly skilled professionals who will share their expertise in the area of career counseling.

Prof. Reshmi Manna, Associate Professor, IBS Gurgaon was the Resource Person on the occasion. In the first session she discussed in detail about the scope of Higher Management Education in career. In the second session she shared her expertise in the areas of career counseling, career in Management and Personality Development. The programme was supported by Monika Koul, Executive IBS Jammu, Paramjeet Singh and Arun Verma Managers IBS Jammu.

The Chief Guest in his address thanked the IBS Jammu for providing the college students an opportunity to enhance their employability skills for successful career.

The programme was attended by about 140 students of final semester of the college. The senior faculty members including Dr. Ashok Kumar, Dr. Dalbir Singh, Dr. Manohar Lal, Prof. Pawan Gupta, Dr. Ranvijay Singh, Dr. Ram Singh, Prof. Renu Rajput, Dr. Seema, Prof. Ahsan Wani, Prof. Preeti Gupta, Dr. Narsing Dass and other staff members also attended the programme. Prof. Pawan Kumar Gupta, HOD Commerce presented vote of thanks.