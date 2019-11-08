GDC Samba boxing team felicitated

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: The Boxing Team (Men) of Government Degree College (GDC) Samba won Inter-collegiate Boxing Championship by winning six medals including three gold, one silver and two bronze during the session 2019-20 organised by University of Jammu, Jammu.

To felicitate the winning team, GDC Samba on Friday organised a function and awarded the members of the winning team in the college premises.

The Principal, Dr G.S Rakwal lauded the commendable job of the winners and advised them to play with the same spirit and bring laurels to the college in future.

The Convenor of Sports Committee, Dr. Dalbir Singh and Physical Director, Sanjeev Jamwal also congratulated the winners for their excellent performance in the championship.

Other dignitaries present were Dr. M.S. Pathania (Associate Professor, Chemistry) and Dr. Arun Kumar (Assistant Professor, Geography).