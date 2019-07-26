GDC RS Pura carries out cleanliness drive

STATE TIMES NEWs R S PURA: NSS unit of Govt. Degree College R S Pura carried out cleanliness drive in the college campus on Thursday as a part of Swachh Bharat Summer Internship under the guidance of Principal, Dr. Sunita Sudan and supervision of Prof. Bindu Kumari, NSS Programme Officer. NSS volunteers cleaned the college campus in which they cleaned walk ways of the college, disposed off garbage, trimmed the ground cover grass and pruned the hedges and bushes. Dr. Sunita Sudan, Principal of the college appreciated the efforts of NSS volunteers.
