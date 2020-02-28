GDC Ramnagar starts free coaching classes for SC/ST/ OBC/Minority students

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMNAGAR: Government Degree College Ramnagar in collaboration with Department of Lifelong Learning, University of Jammu started free coaching classes for SC/ST/ OBC/Minority Students to prepare them for Bank PO and other SSC examinations.

The programme was started with welcome address by Prof. Rohit Gupta, co-coordinator of the Program . Dr. Udhey Bhanu, the worthy principal of the college, was the chief guest on this occassion. He addressed to the students and through light on the importance of these classes for the students. Dr. Asha Rani, coordinator of the program informed the students about the schedule and various aspects which will be covered during the coaching classes. Dr. Anil Khajuria, Prof. Ajaz Nazir, Prof. Aditya Sharma, Prof. Hari Singh, Prof. Swarn Singh and Prof. Ram Krishan, and other staff members of the college were also present in the events.