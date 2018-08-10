GDC Ramnagar organises seminar on health & hygiene

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMNAGAR: NSS unit GDC Ramnagar on Friday organised a seminar on the topic ‘Health, Hygiene and Humanity in Integrity’. Principal Prof. Dr. Yash Paul Kundal was the Chief Guest and Prof. Brinder Singh was Guest of Honour on the occasion.

Prof. Yash Paul Assistant Professor in History, NSS Programme Officer, welcomed the Chief Guests and other dignitaries and also briefed about the workshop and seminar.

Swapan Kharka of 5th Sem acted as the anchor of the programme. Six participants shared their views on the topic out of which Ankita of 3rd Sem, Sheenu of 3rd Sem and Arshdeep of 5th Sem stood first, second and third respectively. Prof. Dr Pankaj Sharma (English), Prof. Rahul Sharma (Hindi) and Prof. Anuradha Sharma (EVS) acted as judges. The advisor to the unit Dr. Pankaj gave various tips and suggestion to make the programme more effective. The programme concluded with the vote of thanks by Jigmet Yangdol, Assistant Professor in Commerce.