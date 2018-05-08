GDC Ramnagar conducts coaching for army aspirants

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMNAGAR: A ten-day free coaching is being organised by GDC Ramnagar from May 8- 18 for candidates, who have been aspiring to wear army uniform. In the inaugural session faculty members and aspirants from Ramnagar locality were present. The coaching programme was organised under the chairmanship of Prof. (Dr.) Y.P. Kundal, Principal GDC Ramnagar and the patronage of Prof. Brinder Singh. In the inaugural session, Dr. Hari Singh , Asstt. Prof. in Zoology welcomed the guests and introduced the participants to the aim of coaching. Prof Brinder Singh extended his best wishes to the aspirants.

After that, Amit Singh, Asstt. Prof. (Convener) of the programme delivered his presentation on career perspectives in the Indian army. Principal, Dr. Kundal applauded the selfless efforts of the organising team of professors in this endeavour and conveyed his good wishes to the candidates. After inaugural session, Ram Krishan , Asstt. Prof. in Botany and Amit Singh Asstt. Prof. in Computer Applications delivered their lectures.