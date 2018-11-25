GDC Ramnagar conducts anti-dowry campaign

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMNAGAR: NCC unit (Boys), 2 J&K Bn. NCC, of Govt. Degree College Ramnagar organised an awareness rally-cum signature campaign against dowry system at Thaplal village.

The cadets took out rally march holding banners for the awareness of public which was flagged off by I/c Principal Dr. Pankaj Sharma and NCC Coordinator Asst. Prof. Aditya Sharma in the presence of Asst. Prof. Ajaz Nazir, Asst. Prof. Jegmet Sangyas, Bhushan Kumar and other staff members. The cadets visited village households, had interactions with the people and after that took written pledge from them against taking or giving dowry. As part of the signature campaign against dowry system, the cadets took signatures of all people found on the way. Dr. YP Kundal, Principal, in his message, appreciated the efforts of the NCC Unit of the College in undertaking this campaign for such noble cause.