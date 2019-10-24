GDC R S Pura performs community service

STATE TIMES NEWS

R S PURA: 2 J&K Girls Bn. NCC and NSS Volunteers of Govt. Degree College R S Pura performed community service in the Nari Niketan and orphanage of R.S Pura in ongoing celebration of 550thBirth Anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev under the guidance of Principal, Dr. Sunita Sudan and supervision of Prof Rajinder Singh, Convener, Organizing Committee.

A total 20 girls cadets and 20 NSS Volunteers cleaned the vicinities of Nari Niketan and orphanage in presence of Prof. Bindu Kumari, NSS PO, Dr. Anuradha and Lt. Shaveta Chowdhary, NCC ANO. After cleaning these areas, sweets and snacks were distributed to the orphan children and wards of Nari Niketan. The Principal of the college appreciated the efforts of the organizing committee.