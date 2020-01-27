GDC R S Pura organises positive talk

STATE TIMES NEWS

R S PURA: Red Ribbon Club of Govt. Degree College, R.S Pura in collaboration with J&K State Aids Control Society organized a ‘Positive Talk’ on the theme “Channelising Youth Power for Nation Building” as part of ongoing celebration of National youth Day – 2020 under the guidance of Dr. Rajinder Singh, Associate Professor in Chemistry and supervision of Prof. Swati, Convener Red Ribbon Club.

40 students of the college participated in the Talk and discussed the various issues being faced by the youthsuch as unemployment, drug addiction, gender discrimination etc. and suggested solutions for the same. They also deliberated upon the role of youth for the development of the society in particular and nation as a whole. Dr. Anuradha and Prof. Esha Abrol members of the Red Ribbon Club Coordinated the event.