GDC R S Pura organises painting, poster making competitions

State times news

R S PURA: Red Ribbon Club of Govt. Degree College, R.S Pura in collaboration with J&K State AIDS Control Society organised a painting/poster competition on the theme ‘Communities Make The Difference’ as part of ongoing celebration of World AIDS Day under the guidance of Dr. Sunita Sudan, Principal of the college and supervision of Prof. Swati, Convener Red Ribbon Club.

About 20 students of the college participated in which they made informative posters depicting the theme of the competition. Dr. Anuradha and Prof. Esha Abrol, members of the Red Ribbon Club coordinated the event. Vivek Dabbay, Shivani Devi and Rohit Kumar of Semester-I were judged first, second and third in the competition respectively.