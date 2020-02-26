GDC R S Pura organises lecture on career opportunities

STATE TIMES NEWS

R S PURA: Career Counselling Cell of GDC R. S. Pura organised a lecture on “Career Opportunities after Graduation” under the guidance of the Principal of the college Dr. Sunita Sudan and supervision of Dr. R.K. Bhat, Convener Career Counseling Cell. The programme started with a welcome address by Prof. Shaveta Choudhary.

The lecture on the said topic was delivered by Dr. R.K. Bhat. In his exhaustive lecture, he emphasized on different career prospects after graduation.

He spoke about selecting the right career path and achieving maximum out of theirstrengths to become successful in their lives. Prof. Esha Abrol presented formal vote of thanks and the event coordinated was by Prof. Rajni Bala.A total of 85 students participated in the lecture.