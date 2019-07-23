GDC R S Pura organises interactive session for NSS volunteers

STATE TIMES NEWS

R S PURA: NSS Unit of GDC, R.S.Pura organised a motivational and interactive session for the upcoming NSS volunteers under the supervision of Prof. Bindu Kumari, NSS Programme Officer and guidance of worthy Principal, Dr. Sunita Sudan.

The session started with the motivational lecture by Prof. S.K.Dhar, Associate Professor, Department of Botany in which he laid stress on the role of students in nation building and talked about the responsibilities of the students in maintaining the college decorum. Dr. Richpal Singh, NSS Convener interacted with the volunteers and made them aware about the benefits of NSS and how it will help them in future endeavours in life. Vote of thanks was given by Prof. Bindu Kumari other faculty members present were Prof. Vishal Sharma and Nisha Kumari, Librarian of the College.