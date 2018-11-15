GDC R S Pura organises extension lectures

Share Share 0 Share 0

R S PURA: Department of Computer Application of Govt. Degree College R.S Pura organised extension lectures uin the ‘Series of Lectures’ under the supervision of Prof. Balwan Singh, Convener Cultural/literary Committee and guidance of Prof. Kalpana Kesar, Principal of the College.

Dr. Bhavna Arora, Assistant Prof., Department of CS & IT, Central University of Jammu was the invited Speaker of the Day. Proceedings of the programme were initiated by Dr. Namita Singh, HoD Deptt. of Computer Application. Dr. Bhavna Arora delivered a lecture on Cyber Crime.

The staff members who attended the lecture were Dr. Ajay Singh, Dr. Anuradha and Dr. Sukhdeep Singh Sasan. The session concluded with formal vote of thanks by Prof. Neha Jain.