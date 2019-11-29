GDC R S Pura imparts awareness on AIDS

State Times News R S PURA: Red Ribbon Club of Govt. Degree College, R.S Pura in collaboration with J&K State AIDS Control Society organised an awareness rally in the adjoining area of the college on HIV/AIDS as part of ongoing celebration of “World AIDS Day” under the guidance of Dr. Sunita Sudan, Principal of the college and supervision of Prof. Swati, Convener Red Ribbon Club. 50 students of the college enthusiastically participated in the rally and raised various slogans like “Fight AIDS not People”. “Yehi Hamara Nara Hai, AIDS Ko Door Bhagana Hai”. Dr. Anuradha and Prof. Esha Abrol, members of the Red Ribbon Club coordinated the event.
