GDC R S Pura holds lecture on Poshan Abhiyan

R S PURA: NSS Unit of Government Degree College R.S. Pura under the guidance of Principal Dr. Sunita Sudan and supervision of Prof. Bindu Kumari, NSS Programme Officer, organised an informative lecture by Prof. Dharvinder Kumar, Department of Zoology, as a part of strategy for Poshan Abhiyan for Adolescent students.

The proceedings of the programme were initiated by Prof. Bindu Kumari with welcome address. Afterwards Prof. Dharvinder briefed the students about the importance of physical exercises, side effects of skipping breakfast, role of balanced diet especially in the young generation, Obesity and malnutrition followed by group discussions. The event was concluded with the vote of thanks by NSS Programme Officer where she thanked Prof. Dharvinder for such an informative lecture, RajKumar Santhal, Assistant Professor in Zoology, Akshay, Lab. Assistant and NSS volunteers for making the event successful.