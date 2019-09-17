GDC R S Pura conducts poster-making contest

STATE TIMES NEWS R S PURA: As a part of strategy for Poshan Abhiyaan for adolescent students NSS Unit of GDC R. S Pura organised poster making and display under the guidance of principal of the college, Dr. Sunita Sudan and supervision of Prof. Bindu Kumari, NSS Programme Officer in which volunteers made various informative posters regarding balanced diet, food habits, impact of fast food and packed food items etc. They also discussed these serious issues with the other college students and sensitized them about pros & cons of these food habits.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Veteran Malayalam actor Sathar dies
Long way to go: Deepika Padukone on mental health awareness
Why should you erase unnecessary ‘sorry’ from your dictionary!
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 15TH –– 21TH SEPTEMBER 2019
Actor Aamir Khan, Div Com Ladakh discuss Water Conservation measures
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper