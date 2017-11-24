GDC R S Pura celebrates Traffic Control Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

R S PURA: NCC Boys Unit of Government Degree College R.S. Pura under the supervision of Dr. Chetan Sharma (Incharge, NCC Officer) and guidance of Principal Prof. Kalpana Kesar celebrated Traffic Control Day as part of NCC Day scheduled to be celebrated on Nov 26, 2017. A total of 40 NCC Cadets participated in the event.

Proceedings of the programme were initiated by Dr. Chetan Sharma, Incharge NCC Officer. Principal Prof. Kalpana Kesar was the Chief Guest and inaugurated the event. She encouraged the NCC cadets to spread awareness among public about traffic rules and participate actively in such awareness events. Dr. Sunil Gupta, Associate Professor and Mohd. Ishaq Bhat(PTI) coordinated the event.