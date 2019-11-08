GDC Poonch organises Kabaddi, Tug-of-War matches

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: In continuation to week-long celebration to commemorate 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Government Degree College (GDC) Poonch on Friday organized sports events in the college campus. Kabaddi and Tug-of-War matches were played between the GDC Poonch and GDC Mandi.

In Kabaddi, GDC Poonch defeated GDC Mandi by six (35-29) points while in Tug-of-War, GDC Mandi beat GDC Poonch.

Meanwhile, a quiz competition was also organised on the teachings and philosophy of Guru Nanak Dev in which five teams of the host college participated. The team D comprising Avneet Kour, Tarmeet Kour and Parmeet Kour stood first by achieving 122 points.

Earlier, Prof Tajinder Singh, Principal GDC Poonch interacted with players and highlighted the importance of games and sports. He stressed upon students to keep themselves healthy and active besides participating in sports events.

Dr Jasbir Singh, Dr Mohd Azam, Prof Khadam Hussain, Dr Farooq Ahmed, Prof Kamaljeet, Dr A Anjum, Prof Mohd Azam, Prof Aziz Chouhan, Dr Zakir Hussain, Prof Joginder Singh, Prof Babar, Prof Nusrat, Prof Shahid Zaffar, Prof Rajender, Mukesh Kumar and Ravinder Singh were also present.