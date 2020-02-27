GDC Nowshera women win badminton, volleyball titles

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Government Degree College (GDC) Nowshera clinched women’s volleyball and badminton titles in the ongoing inter-college sports festival at Government PG College Rajouri on Wednesday.

In the volleyball final, GDC Nowshera defeated GDC Rajouri whereas in badminton, GDC Nowshera trounced GDC Rajouri. The men’s badminton trophy also bagged by GDC Nowshera, who beat GDC Sunderbani in the final. The men’s volleyball final was won by hosts GDC Rajouri after they outplayed GDC Darhal.

Meanwhile, in men’s Cricket, GDC Rajouri shall take on GDC Budhal in the final tomorrow. Earlier, in the semifinals, GDC Rajouri beat GDC Sunderbani by five wickets while GDC Budhal trounced GDC Nowshera by one wicket.

Similarly, in women Kho-Kho event, DGC Nowshera qualified for the final beating GDC Sunderbani.

In men’s Tug of War, GDC Koteranka and GDC Rajouri today reached the final. Semifinals: GDC Koteranka beat GDC Thannamandi 2-1; GDC Rajouri beat GDC Nowshera 2-1. In women’s semfinal, GDC Nowshera beat GDC Sunderbani 2-1 and GDC Nowshera beat GDC Sunderbani 2-1.