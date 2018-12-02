GDC Kathua wins twin basketball titles

STATE TIMES NEWS
KATHUA: Kathua District Sports Competitions were held at District Coaching Center Kathua/ Tiny Scholars High School, Kathua in the game of basketball and power-lifting.
In the basketball, six teams participated in which GDC Kathua won in the both boys and girls sections.
In power-lifting more than 80 players in different weight category participated.
In the prize distribution function, Manisha Gupta, Principal Tiny Scholars High School was the Chief Guest who gave away the prize to winner and runner-up teams.
