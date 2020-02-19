GDC Kathua wins men’s Kabaddi, Kho-Kho titles

Intra-college Sports Festival 2020 concludes

KATHUA: Hosts Government Degree College (GDC) Kathua won men’s kabaddi and kho-kho titles on the last day of First Intra-college Sports Festival 2020, held here on Tuesday.

GDC Kathua defeated GDC Basohli with 28 points in kabaddi final while the College also trounced GDC Hiranagar in kho kho final in men’s section.

In the valedictory-cum-prize distribution function, Director Higher Education, Dr Yaseen Ahmed Shah was the Chief Guest.

The function started with traditional lamp lighting followed by Saraswati Vandana.

In his inaugural address, Dr Shah congratulated GDC Kathua and other colleges of district Kathua for successfully organising the event.

He assured that in future also Department of Higher Education shall be providing more opportunities to the students of the colleges for exploring their talent.

Principal GDC Kathua, Prof Assa Ram Sharma, in his welcome address, thanked the Higher Education Department for selecting the college as a venue for organising Sports Festival.

Dr. Balbinder Singh, Physical Director, presented report on the entire sports event.

The proceedings of the valedictory function were conducted by Prof Sumanesh Jasrotia.

The highlight of the day was cultural activities and guard of honour by NCC Cadets.

The entire Sports event was organized under the guidance of Principal, Prof. Assa Ram Sharma and the supervision of Physical Director, Dr. Balbinder Singh and other associated Physical directors.

Final Results

WOMEN Kho-Kho: GCW Kathua defeated GDC Basohli by four points. Tug of War: GCW Kathua beat GDC Kathua.

MEN Tug of War: GDC Billawar defeated GDC Kathua by 2-0.