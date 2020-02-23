GDC Kathua wins men’s badminton, volleyball titles

Intra-zonal Sports Festival concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS

HIRANAGAR: Governm-ent Degree College (GDC) Kathua won men’s badminton and volleyball and women’s badminton titles in the Intra-Zonal Sports Festival 2020 organized by Higher Education Department, Jammu and Kashmir UT at GLDM Degree College Hiranagar.

In badminton finals, GDC Kathua defeated GDC Hiranagar in men’s section and GDC for Women Kathua in women’s section.

GDC Kathua outplayed GDC Hiranagar in men’s section and GDC Hiranagar defeated GDC Kathua in women’s section in volleyball finals.

In the valedictory ceremony, Dr. Yaseen Ahmed Shah, Director Colleges Higher Education was the Chief Guest.

While addressing the sportspersons, he stressed upon the importance of sports in the life of an individual.

He added that sports always play an important role in the overall development of the youth, as youth being the future of the country.

He also deliberated that a sports brings positive energy in the individual and helps in a healthy lifestyle.

Principal of the host college, Prof. Koushal said, “We are highly thankful to the Department of Higher Education for sponsoring such initiatives which will help the students to display their talent on such a big platform where number of colleges were participating at the divisional, zonal and state level.”

He also applauded the efforts made by Vikram Singh Jamwal Physical Director of the college for organising a successful event.

Other dignitaries present were Dr. Y.P Kundal, Principal GCW Kathua, Prof. K.C Bhadgal (Retd Principal), Dr. Janak Singh (Retd Principal), Physical directors, team incharges of various colleges.

A colourful cultural bonanza was presented by the students of GDC Hiranagar. The programme was conducted by Dr. Suraj Mohani and Prof. Kiran Thapa.