GDC Kathua holds national conference on RMCSAP

Kathua: A two day national conference on ‘Role of Mathematics and Computer Science in Advancement of Physics (RMCSAP-2017)’ was inaugurated in Govt. Degree College Kathua by Rajiv Jasrotia MLA Kathua. In his inaugural address he emphasised on research and innovation in colleges and universities for better growth and development of the country. He said that such conferences are always a source of inspiration for the students and faculty. He appreciated the efforts of the college in organising a national conference with a large number of delegates coming from other states of the country

In his key note address Prof. Sheikh Javid Ahmed Vice Chancellor, Cluster University of Srinagar highlighted the contribution of mathematics and computer science for the development of physics. Prof. A.P. Singh from University of Rajasthan said that all the participants should take part wholeheartedly in the conference and must avail the golden opportunity of listening to the views of those involved in research activities. He said that earning of API scores should not be the only motto of attending the conference but to gain knowledge should be the top priority.

Prof. Arun Bharti from University of Jammu appreciated the efforts of the college in organising a national conference. Principal of the College Prof. K.C. Badgal highlighted the various achievements of the college particularly the accreditation of the college with NAAC “A” grade.

Another highlight of the day was invited talks by Dr.Sushil Kumar Chitkara University Solan, Dr.Tanuj Kumar Central University of Jammu, R.K. Gupta University of Manchetser, U.K., Dr. Dinesh Jasrotia GDC Akhnoor, Dr. G. H. Bhatt GDC Kulgam and Dr.Amit Tomar Central University of Jammu.

Total 150 delegates from all over the country are participating in the conference. Other than oral presentations, poster presentations shall also be there in the conference.

Vote of thanks was presented by Prof. Jasvinder Singh Coordinator of the Conference, proceedings of the inaugural function were conducted by Prof. Madhvi Manohar. The steering committee of the conference is comprised of Dr. Suram Singh (Convener), Prof. JasvinderSingh (Coordinator) Dr.SumitDubey(Organizing Secretary) and Prof. ParveenSharma (Co-convener).