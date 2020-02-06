GDC Kathua holds career planning interactive session

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: The career counseling cell of GDC Kathua today organised career planning interactive session for B. Com and BBA students of GDC Kathua.

The special resource persons for the programme were Dr. Jyoti Sharma, Dr. Sarbjot Singh and Ms Anjali from the Management School, Kathua Campus, University of Jammu.

Prof. Asha Ram Sharma in his welcome address appreciated the efforts of career counselling cell of GDC Kathua for organizing such an interactive session for welfare of students. The resource persons in their talk explained to students in detail, how to prepare for CAT and MAT, they further stressed upon the students to go for MBA degree as it can open their gateway to corporate world. They gave an overview of various placements and job opportunities available with the Indian Govt. and how the scenario has changed with respect to UT. After graduation the students have wide areas of specialization from there they can get good job opportunities. They also laid emphasis on entrepreneurship.

The proceeding were conducted by Prof. Rakesh singh, Convener, Career Counseling and Placement cell and Vote of thanks was presented by Dr. Sunita Raina, HOD Commerce. The committee members of career counseling cell Dr. Anupama Arora, Dr. Pankaj Gupta, Prof. Neha Mahajan and faculty of B.Com and BBA, Dr. Pinky Devi, Prof Rohit Gupta, Prof. Vijay Kumar, Prof Kanchan Mala, Prof Vijay Kantru, Dr. Tejeshwar Singh, Prof Ajay, Prof. Isha Khajuria were present on the occasion.