GDC Kathua felicitates winner students of Display Your Talent contest

KATHUA: The Principal and faculty of GDC Kathua felicitated the students who stood 3rd in Mime Competition and the them of Mime was “Eye Donation” held in Rang Tarang, Golden Jubilee Year of Display Your Talent of Jammu University. The programme was held at Brig. Rajinder Singh Auditorium. Principal Prof. Asha Ram Sharma appreciated the efforts of the Cultural Committee of College and congratulated the students for showing wonderful talent.

Others present on the occasion were Prof Raj Kiran, Convener Cultural Committee, Dr. P K. Rao, Prof. Sumanesh and Prof Rakesh Singh.