GDC Kathua carries out cleanliness drive

KATHUA: The NSS Units of Govt Degree College Kathua carried out intensive cleanliness drive in the campus as part of the ongoing SwachhtaPakhwara Fortnight. On the fourth day of the campaign, volunteers performed cleanliness activities in the PG Department of Geography, auditorium, administrative block including the immediate surrounding areas by collecting plastic, polythene and paper waste. The volunteers also motivated other students of the college to participate in the cleanliness activities. The group leaders namely Jeevanjyoti, Pooja, Aditi and Ridhima addressed the college students regarding the importance of cleanliness and hygiene in and around the campus and also appealed to the students to join hands and become a part of SwachhtaPakhwara campaign.

The whole campaign is being supervised by the NSS Programme Officers of college.