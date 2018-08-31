GDC Kathua bags third prize in one-act-play competition

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Government Degree College Kathua got third prize in intercollegiate one act play competition organised by Department of Students Welfare University of Jammu at Brig. Rajinder Singh Auditorium in commemoration of 150th Birth Anniversary of Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

The theme of one act play was ‘Mahatma Gandhi and His Principles’. Adarsh Sharma, Ridhima Mahajan, Akanksha Khajuria, Ritika Sharma, Dakash Veer, Kritika Sharma, Harmeet Kour, Akhilesh Khajuria, Lavish Khajuria, Krishna Sharma, Deepak Sharma and Sahil Dogra were the members of participating team. In the felicitation ceremony organised in the College, Principal of the College Prof. K.C Badgal congratulated the participants. He also appreciated the members of the cultural committee of the college for providing better guidance and practice to the students. Convener of the Committee Prof. Rajkiran also spoke on the occasion.

The programme was also attended by Prof. Ritu Bhagat, Dr. Anupama Arora, Dr. Rachna, Dr. Deepshikha Sharma, Prof. Madhvi Manohar Lal, Dr. Ambica, Dr. Neha Mahajan, Prof. Shikha, Prof. Manmohan Singh, Prof. Pinky and Prof. Neha Gupta.