GDC Kathua bags men’s JU football trophy

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Government Degree College (GDC) Kathua clinched the inter-college football title outplaying the seniors from combined side of Post Graduate (PG) Departments of Arts, University of Jammu (JU) in a close contest held on the JU campus, here on Saturday.

The all important game could not be decided in stipulated time and it was only via tie-breaker that GDC Kathua won the game making it 6-4. For Kathua, Narayan, Aniket, Krishna, Aman, Paramveer and Jatin were the scorers while Rajan, Madhav, Mussa and Aquil were successful penalty shooters for PG Arts.

The title trophy was presented to the winning team by Director Sports, JU, Dr. Daud Iqbal Baba, who congratulated the finalist teams for the spirit and enthusiasm.

Among others present were Prof. Ajay Sharma, Raj Kumar Bakshi, Ravish Vaid, Dr. Noor and Sumeet Dogra.

The matches officiated by the technical panal including Suresh Gupta, Rahul Sharma, Dheeraj Menia, Dil Bahadur, Rahul Ghai, Ajay Singh and Gagan Kumar.