GDC for Women holds Annual Day-cum-Prize Distribution Function

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Government Degree College (GDC) for Women, Kathua organized first Annual Day-cum-Prize Distribution Function, here on Saturday.

The function started with traditional lighting of the lamp and Sarasvati Vandana.

Principal, Prof. Assa Ram Sharma, who was the Chief Guest, presented annual report and highlighted the achievements of the college in academics, non-academics, NSS, NCC, Sports and other fields.

On the occasion college Annual Newsletter titled ‘Sursari’ and a book of seminar papers compiled by Dr. Yash Paul Sharma, HoD Urdu also released.

Large number of academicians, intellectuals, literary personalities of Kathua town along with Principal GDC Hiranagar Prof. T.R Sharma and faculty of different colleges were present in the function.

Dr. Kulvinder Kour, former Principal of the College, was the Guest of Honor, who appreciated the achievements of the college, students and faculty. She also shared experiences of her tenure. Students presented colourful cultural programme. Students excelled in the field of academics, non academics and other activities were awarded trophies and prizes.

Faculty members Prof. Ravinder Kour, Dr. Naresh Sharma, Prof. Raj Kumari, Prof. Shivani, Dr. Gotam Singh Lalotra, Prof. Som Raj, Dr. Deepak Pathania, Dr. Rakesh Jasrotia, Prof. Barun Bhatti, Prof. Vijay Kumar and Prof. Pallavi participated in the function.

Dr. Yash Paul Sharma HOD Urdu presented welcome address and Dr. Gotam Singh Lalotra, Staff Secretary, presented the vote of thanks.