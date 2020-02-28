GDC (Boys) Kathua organises guest lecture on stress management

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: The Department of B.Com and B.B.A of GDC (Boys) Kathua today organized guest lecture on Stress Management for B.Com and B.B.A students of GDC (Boys) Kathua.

The special resource person for the programme was Lieutenant Colonel Arti Sharma, HOD Psychiatry, Indian Naval Hospitalship Asvini Colaba, Mumbai. Dr. Dean Dayal Sharma, Retired Deputy Director Animal Husbandry and Vetenary Sciences J&K was also the part of this event.

Prof. Asha Ram Sharma appreciated the efforts of Commerce and Management faculty for organizing such an interactive session for the welfare of students.

The resource person thrown light on today’s complex life and explained various causes and measures like behavioural, psychological, physiological strategies for overcoming stress.

The welcome address presented by Dr. Pinkey, Assistant Professor in B.Com and vote of thanks was delivered by Prof. Isha Khajuria, Lecturer in B.B.A. The proceedings were conducted by Dr. Sunita Raina, HOD Commerce, Prof Anoop Sharma and Dr. Kehar Singh. The faculty members of B.Com and B.B.A, Prof. Kanchan Mala, Prof Vijay Kantroo, Prof Ajay Sharma, Dr. Tejeshwar Singh, Prof Rohit Gupta coordinated the event.