GDC Billawar organises Swachhta Pakhwada

BILLAWAR: Govt. Degree College, Billawar organised Swachhta Pakhwada from September 1 to 15, 2019. In this campaign various events and competitions were conducted which include poster making competition on single use plastic, poster making competition on Jal Shakti Abhiyan, seminar on single use plastic, cleanliness drive in the college, seminar on Jal Shakti Abhiyan, slogan writing competition on Jal shakti Abhiyan, slogan writing competition on single use plastic.

Dr. Jugal Kishore Sharma Principal, Govt. Degree College Billawar started these events and also participated in the drive. Prof. Sanjeev Kumar Gupta gave lecture on single use plastic. All other staff and NSS volunteers participated in these events.

The entire events and competitions were organised by Dr. Pankaj Mansotra, NSS Programme Officer under the supervision of Dr. Jugal Kishore Sharma, Principal Govt. Degree College Billawar.