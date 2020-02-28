GDC Billawar celebrates National Science Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

BILLAWAR: GDC Billawar celebrated National Science Day by organising a state level seminar on Friday on the “Basic Modern Science Education” . Students, faculty members from different colleges took part in the seminar. The welcome address was delivered by Principal of the college Dr. Jugal Kishore Sharma who also focused on the relevance of basic modern sciences on national science day and the need to inculcate the scientific temper amongst the students and researchers.

Dr. Pankaj Gupta of GDC Kathua presented a detailed discourse on the future of basic sciences. The main focus of the event was to motivate the students and researchers to large array of careers in the basic modern science and in that pursuit Parul Abrol of GDC Basholi was adjudged the best speaker among students who bagged first prize. Akrittee Sharma of GDC Billawar and Shruti Sharma of GDC Hiranagar bagged second and third prizes, respectively.

Prof. Assa Ram Sharma, principal GDC Kathua was the Chief Guest on the occasion and Dr. Raj Kumar, Principal GDC Mahnapur was the Guest of Honour. The keynote address was delivered by Prof. Sanjeev Gupta, Convener of the Seminar whereas, Prof. Raj Kumar, Dr. Pankaj Gupta and Dr. Rohit Bhardwaj acted as judges in the student session.

The programme was compared by Dr. Arun Sharma, coordinator of the seminar. The formal vote of thanks was given by Dr. Suram Singh.